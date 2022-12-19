New Airport Route of the “Va y ven” System meets the demands and needs of tourists

As part of the modernization strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Airport Route of the Metropolitan System of Friendly and Sustainable Mobility “Va y Ven”, became operational as an accessible alternative for tourists and terminal staff, without neglecting the first class quality service that characterizes this project.

With the objective of responding to the demand of visitors arriving to the Yucatan capital, as well as the workers of the precinct, who sometimes had to walk almost 1 kilometer to International Avenue to board buses or hire online platform cabs, the Institute of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut) launched this strategy at the beginning of September.

This plan increases Merida’s connectivity as a tourist destination, since those who arrive will have the option of boarding one of these vehicles to reach their hotels, as well as to travel to ADO’s TAME Terminal or other points of interest, inside or outside the state, thanks to the proximity to Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Due to the good response of users of the “Manuel Crescencio Rejon” Airport to this route, which connects this site with the most representative points of the Historic Center and Paseo de Montejo, it was decided that the general fare will be 45 pesos. Tickets may be purchased at the ADO Group counters at this location, in addition to those located at the Paseo 60 shopping mall and the TAME on 69th Street.

Additionally, terminal employees will have a preferential price of 12 pesos upon presentation of their Grupo ASUR identification card, while senior citizens and students will pay the same amount with their yellow “Va y ven” smart plastic. People with disabilities who have their white credential from the System, as well as children under 6 years of age, will travel free of charge.

It is worth remembering that the Airport Route is part of the mobility transformation project promoted by the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal, which seeks to lay the foundations for a future in which public transportation is sustainable, accessible, safe and of quality.

For this reason, following the requests of users who travel to the air base, Imdut designed an option that fits the budgets of visitors and staff, who had expressed the need for a service that would go all the way to the platforms.

Boarders will enjoy modern, high-end buses, similar to those that run on the Periferico Route, with a luggage area and an energy-efficient engine that reduces noise and polluting emissions. In addition, its filter renews the air inside the unit every 30 minutes, eliminating almost 100% of viruses and bacteria.

During the trip, passengers may only board and alight at 6 stops: TAME, Santa Lucia Park, Paseo 60, the Fiesta Americana Hotel, the International Convention Center (CIC) and, on the way back to the starting point, again, the ADO unit.

The service will be provided from Monday to Sunday, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., with a waiting time of 45 minutes between each vehicle.

Through innovative sustainable mobility projects that respond to the needs of the population, the State Government takes a step forward in the optimization of public transportation, which puts Merida at the level of the most important cities in Mexico and the world.

TYT Newsroom







