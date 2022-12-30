National Guard protects and serves tourists in Chichén Itzá on New Year’s Eve

To prevent crimes against cultural heritage and incidents during the end of the year, members of the National Guard will reinforce security at Chichén Itzá and 10 other archeological sites in the country.

The city of the Itzaes, so far, is the most visited archaeological zone in the country, with more than two million tourists, and has already surpassed to a great extent the affluence registered in Teotihuacan and Tulum.

In fact, close to 80 percent of the total archeological tourism that arrived in the state visited this pre-Columbian city, designated as a World Heritage Site and home to El Castillo, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World.

With the operational deployment of members of the National Guard in the archaeological sites, the aim is to guarantee security and permanent surveillance to prevent theft and damage, as well as the alteration or destruction of cultural heritage.

Therefore, a service is provided to the workers of these sites, as well as to national and foreign tourists, in addition to tourist guides, merchants, etc.

The archaeological zones where the presence of national guards has been reinforced are: Calakmul, in Campeche; Palenque and Bonampak, in Chiapas and Teotihuacan, in the State of Mexico.

Surveillance was also increased in the archeological zone of Monte Albán, in Oaxaca; Tehuacán, in Puebla; Tulum and Coba, in Quintana Roo; Tajín, in Veracruz and Chichen Itzá, in Yucatán.

Among the actions carried out by the state coordinations and GN units are the tours of the archaeological zone circuits and the support to the protection areas of the sites.

Likewise, traffic control and enforcement of traffic regulations, as well as surveillance of parking areas. The Integral Strategy for the Protection of Mexico’s Cultural Heritage is implemented in coordination with authorities from the three levels of government and the GN’s general directorates of Intelligence, Investigation and Science participate in order to support the prevention of criminal acts in archeological sites.

Therefore, with these actions, the GN reaffirms its commitment to watch over and safeguard the country’s archaeological assets, contributing with the Government of Mexico to guarantee the security of the nation’s cultural heritage.

