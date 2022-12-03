Motorcycle taxi driver who raped a 13-year-old boy in Yucatan, finally received sentence

After three years have passed since Martín Leonardo.Ch.C. sexually abused a 13-year-old teenager, the members of the Second Oral Trial Court sentenced a former Muxupip motorcycle taxi driver to spend more than a decade behind bars, having been found guilty of the accusations against him.

It should be recalled that it was on September 3, 2019, around 10 o’clock at night when the minor was heading home, after doing a school assignment at a friends house, and when passing by 31 Street between 24 and 26 he met Martín who according to the minor’s statement began to follow him; because it was not the first time that someone harassed him, he went to the house of his grandmother F.C., which is located near this place.

A short time later he left towards his home, confident that Martin had left, without thinking that the subject had planned everything, when the minor left the house he was grabbed by the arm by the man mentioned, at the same time he told him: “don’t say anything to anyone, not even to your mother and your family, because if not I will kill them“.

Martín pulled him to a dark corner of the street, where his uncle R.V.C.C.’s motorcycle was parked and in that place he penetrated him through the anorectal way, but because of the barking of his uncle’s dogs, he went out to see what was happening and saw when the motorcycle taxi driver raped his nephew.

When he was discovered, Martin left the place and as he was not arrested on the spot, the mother of the minor M.L.C.Ch., was the one who filed a complaint against him for the rape of her son G.M.C.C., it was until 2021 that he was arrested in compliance with an arrest warrant, accused of aggravated rape.

The control judge Luis Armando Mendoza Casanova charged him with the aforementioned crime, imposed him the precautionary measure of official preventive detention for the duration of the process and scheduled the binding hearing for this month of December.

Following a press release from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), it was announced that during the oral trial, the litigation prosecutors presented the expert, documentary and testimonial evidence that allowed proving the defendant’s responsibility in the alleged facts.

After three years, the closing arguments issued by the FGEY were able to obtain a conviction against Martin, who was found criminally responsible for the crime of aggravated rape, for which he was sentenced to 15 years, two months and 15 days in prison for the events that occurred in Muxupip.

In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, he was sentenced to pay 100 thousand pesos in reparation for moral damages, leaving pending the amount to be paid for the reparation of material damages.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments