More than 600 jobs were offered at the first Bilingual Job Fair in Yucatán

In order to provide professional development opportunities to those who have an advanced level of English, information and communication technology companies offered 670 vacancies in the framework of the Bilingual Job Fair promoted by the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal, which was well attended by Yucatecans.

This recruitment day, which took place at the “Dzibilchaltún” Hall of the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, gathered around 800 interested people in search of job opportunities in this field.

Accenture, Kwan, WebHelp, Agile Thought and Blue Ocean Technologies offered 670 vacancies, with salaries ranging from 10,500 to 70,000 pesos, between 10:00 and 19:00 hours this day; they are companies with a vision of equity and inclusion, and programs focused on encouraging the participation of women.

It should be remembered that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has promoted a policy of attracting investments that generate quality jobs for Yucatecans not only in Merida, but also in the interior of the state.

This has resulted in important local, national and international firms coming to the state to generate thousands of jobs, many of them in the field of technology and innovation, such as Accenture, Webhelp, Softec, Tesla and Amazon.

In this regard, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, highlighted the importance of promoting teamwork, technological skills and language skills, to take advantage of the arrival of major firms to the state, as a result of the investment attraction led by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

“These are real job opportunities, increasingly better paid and in national, local and international companies, which have in common technological development and innovation,” he said, accompanied by the Undersecretary of Labor, Iraís Barón Zermeño, and the director of SNEY, Itzel Falla Uribe.

It is worth mentioning that some of the firms that are offering jobs have lactation facilities, accept people with motor disabilities, provide training to improve their English, and give economic support for their personnel to continue their studies for bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

The positions are for telephone consulting; back and front end engineering or automation testing; fullstack Java and Spring, Ruby on Rails or network development; product management; Sharepoint specialist; business analysis, and 16 other profiles.

Also, free access talks will be given during this meeting, on “Authenticity, the engine of innovation“, “How to reach the big leagues of software“, “How to build your personal brand in networks“, “Other roles in the IT industry” and “Blockchain: first approach“.

TYT Newsroom







