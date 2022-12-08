More than 10 million Guadalupanos arrive at the Casa del Peregrino in CDMX

It has a capacity for 5,000 people and more than 250 vehicles, it is guarded by auxiliary police and personnel from the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

More than 10 million Guadalupans arrive during the year at the pilgrim’s house located at the back of the Tepeyac hill .

After making long journeys from their place of origin to the Guadalupano atrium, Catholics make a stop before or after visiting the Tepeyac brunette, to rest, hydrate and eat.

Pedro Morales, boarded his bicycle to travel more than 260 kilometers from San Felipe Teotitlán, municipality of Nopaltepec, State of Mexico, to the Guadalupano atrium, just to pay a visit to “La Morenita del Tepeyac“.

We are very happy because they receive us well in the pilgrim’s house. Thanks for letting us stay here with all the families of our town, we want to health to the whole town,” said Pablo Morales, a pilgrim.

On December 12, an average of seven million Catholics from different states and municipalities are registered. A large part of them sleeps in the streets, suffering from the low temperatures.

Most of the food that Guadalupanos consume is donated by other faithful.

The Pilgrim’s House was enabled in response to the needs of the faithful, but it also has its history: it was a warehouse for the Metro Collective Transportation System, then a module for local and foreign buses, a little over 10 years ago, the property of 22,000 square meters was conditioned to receive thousands of religious.

Far from making a request to the Virgin of Tepeyac, the faithful only appreciate the fact of having reached her.

She has brought us all well, she takes care of us and we come with pleasure to see her. How many years visiting the Basilica? I’ve come every year for the last 22, just to thank her for her blessings,” commented Teódulo Hernández, a pilgrim. Teódulo Hernández

After experiencing inclement weather, hunger and missing the rest of the family, the thousands of Guadalupanos prepare to resume their journey home, but with the hope of returning next year.

