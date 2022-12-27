Mistletoe Martini Cranberry Christmas Cocktail

  • Expat Community,
    This is a delicious and beautiful vodka cocktail you can serve at holiday parties. You can make it up in big batches before a get together, and even let guests pour and top off drinks for themselves.

    Ingredients

    • 1 1/2-ounce vodka
    • 1/2-ounce elderflower liqueur
    • 1 1/2-ounce cranberry juice
    • 1/2-ounce simple syrup
    • Cranberries
    • Mint leaves

    Instructions

    Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice.

    Pour in the vodka, elderberry liqueur, cranberry juice, and simple syrup.

    Shake until chilled.

    Strain into a martini glass.

    Garnish by tossing in a few cranberries and floating mint leaves on top.

