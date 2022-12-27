Mistletoe Martini Cranberry Christmas Cocktail

This is a delicious and beautiful vodka cocktail you can serve at holiday parties. You can make it up in big batches before a get together, and even let guests pour and top off drinks for themselves.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2-ounce vodka
- 1/2-ounce elderflower liqueur
- 1 1/2-ounce cranberry juice
- 1/2-ounce simple syrup
- Cranberries
- Mint leaves
Instructions
Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice.
Pour in the vodka, elderberry liqueur, cranberry juice, and simple syrup.
Shake until chilled.
Strain into a martini glass.
Garnish by tossing in a few cranberries and floating mint leaves on top.
TYT Newsroom
