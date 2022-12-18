Minors Lupita, Andrea, Jaz and Vane have gone missing amidst strange conditions in Yucatán

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Yucatan issued an Amber Alert for the disappearance of 15 year old Shantal Guadalupe Cezal Canché on December 10 in the town of Cuzama.

According to the report of Shantal’s disappearance, the teenager has wavy black hair with yellow streaks, and her hair is of regular length. She is 1.50 meters tall and weighs 60 kilos.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a sweatshirt, white crocs and a pastel pink backpack.

Unfortunately, Lupita is not the only missing person in Yucatán, as the FGE of Yucatán alerted the public about the disappearance of a 16 year old girl, Yuliana Paulina Pat Toledano.

Paulina was last seen last Friday, December 9 in the Salvador Alvarado neighborhood, east of Merida Yucatan, and it is feared that she may be the victim of a crime.

This young woman is 1.55 meters tall and of slim build. Her hair is wavy, black and long, and she has brown eyes.

On the day of her disappearance she was wearing a white polo shirt, white tennis shoes and blue jeans, and was carrying a backpack. As a particular feature he has very bushy eyebrows.

Apparently the Christmas season has not been full of happiness for a part of the population due to the violence and insecurity in the country, and in Yucatan disappearances have occurred very constantly, taking as prey two more young minors, Jazmín and Estrella.

Yucatan authorities are asking for the support of Mexicans to find the whereabouts of Jazmin Garcia May, 17 years old, who disappeared in the Jardines de Nueva Mulsay subdivision in Merida.

Jazmín’s disappearance was reported on December 13 in Mérida, and she was wearing blue jeans, a checkered sweater at chest level, and was gray in color.

The teenager weighs approximately 55 kilos and is 1.50 meters tall; her hair is straight, short and black; her eyes are dark brown and she is of Mexican nationality.

Finally, the State Attorney General’s Office activated the Amber Alert for the community to help locate Estrella Vanesa Sosa García, 16 years old.

Estrellita disappeared south of Merida on November 29 in the Plan de Ayala Sur neighborhood, and her Amber Alert report has the number AAYUC85/2022.

The minor’s hair is dyed red and is very straight and long; she is 1.25 meters tall and weighs approximately 35 kilos; her eyes are dark brown.

On the day her whereabouts were unknown, she was wearing black shorts, a black short-sleeved T-shirt and sandals of the same color.

Estrella’s particular signs are three moles on one side of her lip in the shape of a triangle, a scar on her left knee and she wears ophthalmic glasses with black frames.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has information to locate the 4 minors, please call the following telephone numbers.

800-00-26-237, 9999-30-32-88 (direct) or 9999-30-32-50 (extension 41164).

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments