Mexico City and Yucatan sign tourism collaboration agreement

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, signed an agreement in the framework of coordination in tourism development, with which they will strengthen the exchange of experiences, strategies and public policies in the field between both entities.

“There is a lot of tourism relationship between Mexico City and Yucatán, and not only tourism but also a place to stay, many people from the capital have decided to adopt Yucatán as a place to stay. And Mexico City today also has a very important growth in tourism, it has recently been ranked as one of the three cities where people live better, by digital nomads,” said Sheinbaum.

At the event held in the Hall of History in the entity’s Government Palace, Sheinbaum offered the capital’s Zócalo for the “Yucatán exposes” exhibition to be held in May 2023, which on previous occasions has been held at the Palacio de los Deportes.

“I want to offer here to the governor that, “Yucatán Expone”, in the month of May could be in the zócalo of Mexico City, no longer in the Palacio de los Deportes but in the zócalo of Mexico City, that the beautiful flower gardens be taken to the zócalo and that handicrafts and all the development that Yucatán is having today, with governor Mauricio Vila, could be exhibited” she said.

The local governor traveled to Yucatan this Sunday to celebrate the collaboration agreement with the government of that state, as well as to offer the master conference “Successful Government Policies” at the Unidad Deportiva Inalámbrica, in Mérida.

