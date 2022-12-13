Mexican veteran politician Porfirio Muñoz Ledo says AMLO’s reform is a coup d’état

Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, politician and diplomat belonging to Morena, stated on social networks that the electoral reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a “coup d’état” against the Mexican constitutional regime, in addition to calling for its non-approval and asking that the chief executive be prosecuted.

“AMLO’s electoral initiative means a coup d’état against our constitutional regime. The Senate must not approve it and the President must be prosecuted before the International Criminal Court,” Muñoz Ledo wrote on his Twitter account.

“We have the right to rebel against oppression,” he added.