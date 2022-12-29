Mexican Navy drill in Progreso causes panic among tourists

Lhanli Perez, a foreign tourist who visited the port of Progreso, shared her reaction to the drill carried out by the Mexican Armed Forces.
Progreso, Yuc.- In the reel, you can see how elements of the navy shoot a suspected criminal and at that moment you can hear a cry of surprise from the tourist who is capturing everything on video.
OMG, what the hell?
Can be heard as the sobbing of her daughter can be heard, while the drill is taking place.
It is worth mentioning that this video was accompanied by a text:
‘Like I was so surprised they are doing this in one of the tourist destinations in Progreso!’
The woman indicated that apparently this does not surprise her that this is happening in the tourist destination of Progreso, so it is presumed that she was not aware that this was a simulated event.
Her video has begun to spread on social networks a week after the events, and several users of the networks indicated that it was a simulation.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
800 official reports of extortion against priests in Mexico during 2022
From 2018 to date, 7 Catholic.
-
Looking for a New Year dinner Appetizer? Mini Shrimp is the perfect entrée
Looking for an easy, fancy and.
-
Food & Travel nominates Mérida and Yucatán as best gastronomic travel destinations
Mérida and the state of Yucatán.
-
Mexico will ask the U.S. for a $48 billion USD investment in Solar Energy projects
Mexico plans to ask U.S. President.
-
National Guard protects and serves tourists in Chichén Itzá on New Year’s Eve
To prevent crimes against cultural heritage.
-
The number of farms infected with avian flu in Yucatan increased by 50%
The number of poultry production units.
-
Wondering how many cold fronts will enter the Yucatan Peninsula in 2023?
Yucatan usually presents low temperatures from.
-
Two young women go missing in less than 24 hours in Merida
Two young girls, 14 and 17.
-
Syphilis on the verge of tripling in Yucatan this year
In Yucatan, syphilis is on the.
-
Crowds pack Merida shopping malls during the holidays
A few hours before the end.
Leave a Comment