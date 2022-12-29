Mexican Navy drill in Progreso causes panic among tourists

Lhanli Perez, a foreign tourist who visited the port of Progreso, shared her reaction to the drill carried out by the Mexican Armed Forces.

Progreso, Yuc.- In the reel, you can see how elements of the navy shoot a suspected criminal and at that moment you can hear a cry of surprise from the tourist who is capturing everything on video.

OMG, what the hell?

Can be heard as the sobbing of her daughter can be heard, while the drill is taking place.

It is worth mentioning that this video was accompanied by a text:

‘Like I was so surprised they are doing this in one of the tourist destinations in Progreso!’

The woman indicated that apparently this does not surprise her that this is happening in the tourist destination of Progreso, so it is presumed that she was not aware that this was a simulated event.

Her video has begun to spread on social networks a week after the events, and several users of the networks indicated that it was a simulation.

