Merida’s MaraTho’n returns to the “White City” on January 8, 2023

The Merida City Hall and AsDeporte presented the official T-shirt and commemorative medal for the Merida Banorte Marathon 2023, which will take place on Sunday, January 8, starting at the Monumento a la Patria, at 5:30 in the morning.

The event is part of the celebrations for the 481st Anniversary of the city of Merida and will include distances of 42 kilometers, 21 kilometers, 10 kilometers and a three kilometer walk, for which 2,000 of the estimated 4,500 participants have already registered.

Participants will be able to participate in the open female and male categories (18 to 29 years old), Sub-Master (30 to 39 years old), Master (40 to 49 years old), Veterans (50 to 59 years old) and Veterans Plus (60 years old and older). The marathon also includes a mixed wheelchair category.

The prize for the absolute winner of the marathon is 30 thousand pesos and for the absolute winner of the half marathon is 15 thousand pesos. In the wheelchair category, the prizes for the winners of the marathon and half marathon will be 8 thousand and 4 thousand pesos respectively. The awards for the 10 km category will be announced soon.

Commemorative medal

Jesus Aguilar y Aguilar, Technical Secretary of Municipal Sports, accompanied by Hyrvan Martinez Zapata, president of the Merida Marat’hon Citizens Committee, presented the medal for this edition, which has on the front the Mayan Fountain of the Americas Park, a pre-Hispanic Mayan architectural style work, and on the back the inscription 2023 in Mayan.

The official T-shirt will be electric blue and features the word Mérida in white (Tho is in orange) and a colonial arch. On the back is stamped the word Marat’hon and the logo of the municipal administration.

Regarding the event, Mr. Martínez Zapata announced the various traffic alternatives that will be available for the motorists who will be traveling that day, since the idea is that the inconvenience will be minimal and that everyone will enjoy the marathon.

It was also commented that this edition is focused on offering an event with a social cause and that Merida will be a tourist destination of transcendence throughout the country. Part of the registration fees will be donated to the Asociación Construyendo Sonrisas “Patronato Peninsular Pro Niños con Deficiencia Mental”.

The delivery of kits will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Unidad Deportiva Francisco de Montejo, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

TYT Newsroom







