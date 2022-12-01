Merida will have a night to admire the stars

This 2022, La Noche de las Estrellas (Night of the Stars), returns in its on-site format, with Mérida as one of the more than 90 venues throughout Mexico, with a day that will include activities of all kinds, whose objective is to disseminate scientific knowledge related to astronomy, physics, and other sciences, said the director of the Alliance Française of Yucatán, Jean Christophe Napias.

What is the night of the stars?

It is arguably the largest and most important mass science outreach event in Ibero-America. It was inspired by the Nuit des Etoiles (Night of the Stars in French) that was created in France in 1991, uniting the work and talent of professional and amateur astronomers.

What is the objective?

To bring knowledge in a playful and free way to as many people as possible.

Who participates in it?

In the case of France, the activity brings together thousands of amateur and professional astronomers who share their passion with the public, through observations of the sky with the naked eye and telescopes, workshops and conferences.

How did it come to Mexico?

It arrived in 2007 through the collaboration between the French Embassy in Mexico and the Mexican authorities. That year it was decided to bring this program to transmit France’s experience in the field and, except for the pandemic, it has been held in person in the country and in Yucatan without interruption.

What is the theme?

Each year is different, for example in 2009 the main theme was the sky of our ancestors, for 2010 the universe in motion, in 2011 chemistry with the universe and in 2012 the Mayan universe, to demystify the idea of the end of the world based on the Mayan calendar.

For this year?

This year the theme will be science as the basis for development and there will be more than 90 venues throughout Mexico, including one in the city of Merida.

When and where will it take place?

The 14th edition of La Noche de las Estrellas in Mérida, next December 3, will take place at the Centenario Zoo, being this our reunion with public spaces and the general public.

Who participates in it?

At the national level the event has the participation and organization of institutions such as the AMC, UNAM, IPN, INAOE, AMPAC, AEM and locally we are supported by the Arcadio Poveda Ricalde Planetarium, the Natural History Museum, the Association of Engineering Physics Students, Domestick Rocket Society, the Astronomical Society of the UADY and Astromaya, among others.

What will Meridanos be able to observe?

The event will be held from 6pm to 10pm, where attendees will have free access to guided laser observations of constellations, telescope views of celestial bodies, talks on various topics related to astronomy, astrophysics and science, workshops and surprise artistic activities.

