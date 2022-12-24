Merida municipal government promotes a safe environment for all Yucatecan women

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha promotes public policies and programs that promote the full development of women in the Municipality, mainly with actions that eradicate any type of violence against them, as well as establishing safe environments within the different areas where they operate.

She recalled that among the programs promoted by the Municipal Women’s Institute (IMM) is “Safe Women”, which aims to provide them with information, care and support in case of risk situations due to violence.

“Not only is there this accompaniment, but we also try to multiply safe spaces free of violence that promote their safety, comprehensive development and the exercise of their right to free movement, through affirmative actions aimed at promoting and disseminating their rights,” he said. .

She added that these lines of action are based on the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence and on the legal instruments on the matter that Mexico has ratified.

She indicated that, within this axis, there is the Safe Women in Your Establishment (MSE) program, whose purpose is to provide women in the Municipality with safe shelter spaces, care and support in case of situations of risk of violence in order to contribute to the access to their right to free movement and public spaces free of violence.

He recalled that this action emanates from the signing of an agreement between the Mérida City Council and the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Services of Mérida (Canaco-Servitur).

“This action offers a process of awareness and information for the personnel of the companies that decide to join the program, in order that they can provide support to women who need to take shelter safely and momentarily in the establishment or to the personnel of the same , in case they feel at risk or find themselves in situations of violence,” he said.

It should be noted that on December 16 the company Mega Sur and G5000 joined this program, for which the workers were trained to provide the necessary care in the event of a case or emergency at their branches.

The process with the staff of the establishments began with the workshop “Prevention of violence against women, the task of all people” which consisted of two two-hour sessions, where work was done experientially addressing the problem of violence, the areas of violence, myths of violence so that the staff knows about the subject since they become links of the program with the Municipal Institute for Women.

Subsequently, the informative talk “Mechanisms for channeling to the Women’s Line” was given, which consisted of a two-hour session where the protocol of the Emergency Line was addressed to link women who go to affiliated establishments to request support, as well as the information of the services that this line offers.

Thus, within this program are already the eight branches of the Santos Lugo chain, the 21 Super AKI stores, the Tere Cazola chain, the Dunosusa corporate, the LEONI company, the Bellafem company, and, currently, the Megasur companies and G500.

Finally, with this latest addition, it is relevant as it is the first company that works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which offers a greater possibility of providing support to women who need to take shelter safely and momentarily in the event of of feeling at risk or being in situations of violence.

