Merida Fest 2023 coming to the “White City” on January 5th

From January 5 to 29, 2023, the Mérida Fest will take place in the “White City”

With the motto “Felices los Felices”, and a wide cultural, gastronomic and artistic offer, aimed at all families and visitors.

This was announced by Renán Barrera, mayor of Mérida, who added that there will be 768 local and international artists from Spain, Colombia, Israel, Scotland, France and Cuba, among others.

“In total, we will have 87 shows with 203 presentations in 41 venues such as the Plaza Grande, the Mérida Cathedral and the Olimpo Cultural Center, to name a few; as well as four international star premieres in music and theater, and 10 local premieres”, he detailed.

He pointed out that this festival is celebrated within the framework of the 481 anniversary of the founding of Mérida, so traditional events such as the Alborada, the mass, the solemn session of the Cabildo, the 58 anniversary of the Serenade of Santa Lucía and the special trova Tuesday, tribute to Pepe Domínguez.

In this edition, the Municipal Children’s and Youth Philharmonic will be presented for the first time, a project that has been underway for two years.

Among the special celebrations there will be a tribute to the recently deceased Uncle Salim, to honor all the smiles and happiness he brought to several generations of children and adults.

