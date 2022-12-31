Merida City Hall invests the resources of the citizens in services and works of common benefit.

As a result of the transparency in the correct management of public resources by the current municipal administration, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha inaugurated a new park that will allow the beneficiary families to live in a more supportive and equitable community.

Upon delivering this new public space to the residents of Tixcacal, the Mayor emphasized that the Municipality invests its resources to build public works and services that allow for better mobility, quality of life and spaces for families to enjoy.

“When we talk about investing in a park, we seek to generate an environment where children and young people can be safer, have more modern games and a space where adults can also enjoy and be more relaxed,” he said.

For their part, the neighbors thanked Renán Barrera for the construction of this park, which will give a better urban image to the precinct and will be a green space where children can have moments of healthy recreation.

Another neighbor, Laura Canul Martín, commented that the park was a dream they had been longing for for several years, so she recognized Barrera Concha’s effort to invest in works that are of great benefit to the entire community of Tixcacal.

María Hernández López said that in each administration headed by Mayor Renán Barrera, several works have been carried out in the Tixcacal police station, such as this park, which have improved the quality of life of all the inhabitants.

In his message, Barrera Concha emphasized that these are achievements for the administration in terms of equality, but above all for this area that did not have a recreational park, which is now in optimal conditions.

He mentioned that a city that has good roads, that is well lit, that has coexistence in its parks and that has citizen participation, results in a peaceful community.

In his turn, David Loría Magdub, Director of Public Works, explained that 1 million 986 thousand 580.02 pesos were invested for the construction of the park, which came from the second prioritization of the Ramo 33 Infrastructure resource and will benefit 881 people.

The works carried out, he continued, are the construction of a pedestrian walkway area, a children’s area, green areas, electrical installations for the lighting system, provision of benches for resting, family picnic tables with capacity for 6 people, garbage cans, bicycle parking, sidewalks and ramps for people with disabilities.

While touring the new infrastructure, the Municipal President, accompanied by his son, Renan, as well as children, recalled that in this 2021-2024 administration 35 housing actions, 688.00 linear meters of drinking water network, 762.41 linear meters of paved street, 52 storm drainage systems, 848.60 m2 of sidewalks and 323.30 m2 of electrical network, which have improved the living conditions of dozens of families, have been carried out in Tixcacal.

Present at the inauguration were Karem Achach Ramírez, local deputy; Gladys Canto Uc, Tixcacal commissioner; Ricardo Ascencio Maldonado, councilor president of the Commission of Commissaries; José Collado Soberanis, director of Municipal Public Services; and Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, Technical Secretary of Sports.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments