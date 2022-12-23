Merida, a national example of safety and reliability

The municipality of Mérida ranked first in confidence and security at the national level in a survey carried out on December 20 by Massive Caller, a company that evaluates the performance of 120 mayors from all over the country.
In the national ranking of perception of trust, Massive Caller placed Mayor Renán Barrera Concha of the municipality of Mérida in first place, with 57.9 percent; followed by Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos of León, Guanajuato, with 56.4 percent and the municipal president of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, with 55.9 percent.
The list of the 10 municipalities with the highest ratings is completed by: Tampico with 54.5 percent; Huixquilucan, State of Mexico with 54.0 percent; Querétaro with 51.0 percent; Reynosa, Tamaulipas, with 50.0 percent; Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, with 48.7 percent; Ahome, Sinaloa, with 48 percent; and Durango with 46.9 percent.
Likewise, the municipality of Merida, governed by PAN candidate Renan Barrera, ranked first in the ranking of municipalities with the lowest perception of insecurity with 11.7 percent; followed by San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, with 15.6 percent; Tampico with 19. 7 percent; Tepic, Nayarit, with 20.0 percent; Teziutlán, Puebla, with 20.5 percent; Chihuahua with 20.6 percent; Saltillo, Coahuila, with 20.8 percent; Ahome, Sinaloa, with 21 percent; Cuajimalpa, Mexico City, with 21.2 percent; and Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, with 21.3 percent.
The pollster Massive Caller also placed Mayor Renan Barrera Concha in the top 10 of the mayors with the highest approval nationwide, where he ranked eighth with 55. 4 percent, preceded by mayors Jesús Nava Rivera of Santa Catarina, Nuevo León; Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos of León, Guanajuato; Luis Bernando Nava of Querétaro, Querétaro; Romina Contreras Carrazco of Huixquilucan, Estado de México; Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza of Chihuahua, Chihuahua; Jesús Antonio Nader of Tampico; and Carlos Peña Ortiz of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, respectively.
TYT Newsroom
