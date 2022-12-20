Mauricio Vila reviews progress of Bancos de Bienestar in Yucatan with Lopez Obrador

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reviewed with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the progress made in Yucatán in the establishment of the Welfare Banks, continuing the coordinated work that Yucatán is carrying out with the federal government for the benefit of the state’s inhabitants.

From the National Palace, Vila Dosal pointed out that, as well as many states in the Mexican Republic, Yucatan is in the construction of Welfare Banks where it is estimated that the entity will establish around 90 of which 70 already have considerable progress.

The projects being developed jointly by the state government and the federal government that are driving the state’s progress include the Mayan Train, which will attract more visitors to the state, the Ie tram, an innovative public transportation system that will be the first 100% electric route in the entire southeast of the country and the only one of its kind in Latin America.

Likewise, the Great Park of “La Plancha”, where the governor has verified the development of this important work that will offer a recreational space for families and will detonate the economy of the area, the expansion of the deep-sea port of Progreso that will provide an important port development with which Yucatán will be able to receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs, as well as attract cruise ships with a greater number of tourists.

In addition, the construction of the two combined cycle power plants in Valladolid and Merida, both of which are the result of his efforts before the Federal Government to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakan pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the state and contribute to lowering the cost of electricity rates.

Attending the meeting at the National Palace along with Vila Dosal were the governors of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezma; Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado and the governors of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García; Chia- pas, Rutilio Escandón; Puebla, Sergio Salomón Céspedes; Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Be- dolla; Sonora, Alfonso Durazo; Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal; Oaxaca, Salomón Jara; Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri; Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué; Tabasco, Car- los Manuel Merino; Durango, Esteban Villegas; and Hidalgo, Julio Menchaca, along with various members of the federal cabinet.

