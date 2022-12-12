Mauricio Vila announces the creation of five Multimodal Transfer Centers in Yucatán

As part of the actions to be carried out in Yucatan to improve transportation, Governor Mauricio Vila announced the establishment of Multimodal Transfer Centers (Cetram).

These new terminals will be for Va and Ven transportation, which will allow public transportation users to have a point where they can find and connect with various routes and modes of transportation, which will contribute to a more modern, agile mobility that meets the needs of Yucatecans.

Five Cetrams will be built at strategic points along Merida’s Peripheral Ring Road to achieve greater connectivity and offer the population and surrounding communities more options for transferring different public transportation options.

The Multimodal Transfer Centers will be located on this important road, at the heights of Umán, Caucel, Cancún and Motul.

The Cetrams will have ticket offices, stores, restrooms, waiting room, dormitory for operators, platforms for vans, cab bays, as well as bicycle lanes.

The terminals are part of the Integral Strategy of the Va y Ven Public Transportation System promoted by Vila Dosal and also contemplates the acquisition of 350 new units.

Other actions include the creation of new routes in Mérida’s police stations; better trained operators through a Training Center; the expansion of the Periférico Route with 2 new buses; expansion of 4 night routes; the creation of the Airport Route, as well as advances in the Ie-Tram and intervention in strategic roads.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments