Man is executed inside a store in Cancun

Crime does not rest in Quintana Roo, not even on Sundays; and on the afternoon of a man was executed inside a store in Cancun.

According to the first reports, around 14:00 hours, the 911 emergency number received a call for help for gunshots in the Andalucía subdivision.

Following the report, elements of the Quintana Roo Police arrived at the scene, where they were able to confirm that a subject had a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived at the site, but it was too late; the man no longer had vital signs, for this reason, the authorities cordoned off the area and notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Agents from the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor’s Office and criminal experts also arrived at the scene to remove the body and secure the evidence collected.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments