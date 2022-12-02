Man found guilty of femicide in Umán, Yucatán

After evaluating the evidence provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), S.J.B.V. was found criminally responsible for the crime of aggravated femicide, denounced after the events that occurred on the Umán-Dzibikak highway, to the detriment of his ex-sentimental partner named Y.V.P.
In the hearing held in the First Court of Control of the Fourth District, the testimonial, documentary, and expert evidence were evaluated by the members of the First Oral Trial Court, who unanimously passed the conviction by a unanimous vote.
According to the information gathered in the investigation file, which derived from criminal case 64/2021, the facts occurred last November 10, 2021, in a sports field located at the mentioned roads intersection, where the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon causing him injuries that caused his death by secondary open thoracic traumatism, as determined by the Forensic Medical Service of the FGE (Servicio Médico Forense de la FGE).
Before concluding the judicial proceeding, the members of the Court summoned the parties involved for next December 6, when the hearing for the reading and individualization of sanctions will be held, in order to know the sentence for the crime committed.
TYT Newsroom
