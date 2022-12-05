Man executed in Rancho Viejo area in Cancun

A man of approximately 30 years of age, was murdered in front of several people near his home, located in the irregular neighborhood Las Palmas, Region 242, 100 meters from Gaston Alegre Avenue better known as Rancho Viejo, according to data provided by the authorities, the perpetrators fled aboard two vans whose characteristics are unknown.

The events occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, on Flamingo Street, outside a beer store where the victim and a group of people were, according to eyewitness accounts, unknown persons on board two pickup trucks came to that place and due to a misunderstanding at point blank range killed the young man, then left the place towards the Continental Zone of Isla Mujeres, where they were not apprehended.

After the report of a gunshot wound, municipal authorities and paramedics from a private medical unit attended the scene, and upon confirmation of his death, ministerial elements arrived to initiate investigations and the Forensic Services, the latter to process the area.

At the scene they located a shell casing which was secured as evidence, shortly before 5:00 a.m., the body was removed and taken to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments