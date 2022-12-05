Man executed in Rancho Viejo area in Cancun

A man of approximately 30 years of age, was murdered in front of several people near his home, located in the irregular neighborhood Las Palmas, Region 242, 100 meters from Gaston Alegre Avenue better known as Rancho Viejo, according to data provided by the authorities, the perpetrators fled aboard two vans whose characteristics are unknown.
The events occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, on Flamingo Street, outside a beer store where the victim and a group of people were, according to eyewitness accounts, unknown persons on board two pickup trucks came to that place and due to a misunderstanding at point blank range killed the young man, then left the place towards the Continental Zone of Isla Mujeres, where they were not apprehended.
After the report of a gunshot wound, municipal authorities and paramedics from a private medical unit attended the scene, and upon confirmation of his death, ministerial elements arrived to initiate investigations and the Forensic Services, the latter to process the area.
At the scene they located a shell casing which was secured as evidence, shortly before 5:00 a.m., the body was removed and taken to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sunset over the sea gathers 2 thousand people at Progreso’s fiscal dock
The return of “Sunsets over the.
-
AMLO says his “military airline” will be ready by the end of 2023, almost at the same time as the Maya Train
Almost at the same time as.
-
Yucatan gymnasts seek economic support to represent Mexico in Dubai
Seven Yucatecan gymnasts are seeking support.
-
Merida is awarded in the 7th edition of the ICLEI Award for Sustainable Local Government 2022
The good practices and public policies.
-
Flight from Tuxtla Gutierrez to Cancun delayed six hours by a passenger: he did not want to pay for extra luggage
A Viva Aerobus plane that was.
-
Heavy fire caused alert on the Merida-Progreso Highway
A strong fire caused an alert.
-
So far this year, five men have been diagnosed with breast cancer in Yucatan
So far this year, five men.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador review progress on strategic projects for Yucatán
During the 12th work meeting held.
-
Mexican artists make a call to combat hate speech towards migrants at FIL
Empathy and criticism of official speeches.
-
In order to fight gang violence, Honduras will suspend some constitutional rights
On Saturday, December 3rd, the government.
Leave a Comment