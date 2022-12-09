Man dies after falling from a tree into a cenote in Huhí, Yucatán

Tremendously bad news broke Wedensday morning when a man who fell into a cenote.
At first it was not known if the person died on the spot, but as the hours passed the rumor of his death became stronger.
According to information obtained, the incident occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning when the man, identified as Carlos Tamayo, went up to cut branches from a ramón tree.
The unfortunate man first hit some rocks when he fell and then continued his fall into the cenote.
The call for help was made at 7:30 a.m. to the Municipal Police and then to the Secretary of Public Security of the State Government, whose agents asked for help from the fire department and emergency services such as first aid.
However, by the time the emergency services arrived it was too late as the person had already died.
The tree that the man climbed to cut the branches is in the middle of the cenote on a ranch at kilometer 12 between the towns of Sotuta and Huhí.
It seems that the now deceased, who was about 45 years old, had been partying the night before and it was said that he was still hungover and that is why he became dizzy, lost his balance, and suffered a fatal fall into the depths of the cave.
It was a news that gradually spread among the population when the fatal outcome was known.
TYT Newsroom
