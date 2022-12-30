Looking for a New Year dinner Appetizer? Mini Shrimp is the perfect entrée

Looking for an easy, fancy and tasty recipe to welcome your New Year’s Eve Party guests? We got you! This Mini Shrimp and Grits is just so yummy, we bet your guests will love it as much as we do!
Instructions
- Bring chicken broth to a boil over medium-high heat. Add in grits and stir occasionally until thick (about 4-5 minutes).
- Remove from heat and stir in salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese.
- Keep warm.
- Cook shrimp in a nonstick skillet over medium heat 3 minutes (or until almost pink) and stir often.
- Add in lemon juice and old bay seasoning and stir well.
- Cook for 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Fill individual dishes with grits.
- Top with shrimp and garnish with chives.
The smallest shrimp are called small, mini, or baby shrimp. These cute, one-bite crustaceans are the fastest-cooking option. Mini shrimp clock in at 51 to 71+ shrimp per pound.
TYT Newsroom
