Lewd gesture with trophy by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was an insult to the FIFA World Cup

Argentina’s goalkeeper appalled many fans – but delighted others – with a lewd gesture during the World Cup winner’s ceremony.
The 3-3 game is already being hailed as the greatest World Cup final ever. But it was soured for some by the antics of Emiliano ‘Emi’ Martinez.
The Aston Villa shot-stopper had just collected the Golden Glove trophy, after his team beat France on penalties. Despite conceding three goals in the final, Martinez had previously kept three clean sheets – more than any other ‘keeper at the tournament.
He had been Argentina’s hero in their quarter-final shootout win over Netherlands, saving two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Teun Koopmeiners. And he repeated that feat in the final.
However, when he collected a trophy for being the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, he made a lewd gesture – holding the trophy to his crotch.
BBC presenter Gary Lineker could be heard saying: “No! Don’t do that, Emi”. On, twitter, Judith Mari Jones commented: “Disrespectful of the game to say the least. He will regret it.”
Many fans were shocked and disappointed by the incident. @KellyHa75996755 tweeted: “Sad to see sports hero’s can be so classy, not.”
Oh my god – Emiliano Martinez 😂#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pFQhHRpZxd— Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) December 18, 2022
TYT Newsroom
