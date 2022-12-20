  • Entertainment,
    • Lewd gesture with trophy by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was an insult to the FIFA World Cup

    By on December 19, 2022
    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with the Golden Glove award after being presented with it following victory in the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. (Image: PA)

    Argentina’s goalkeeper appalled many fans – but delighted others – with a lewd gesture during the World Cup winner’s ceremony.

    The 3-3 game is already being hailed as the greatest World Cup final ever. But it was soured for some by the antics of Emiliano ‘Emi’ Martinez.

    The Aston Villa shot-stopper had just collected the Golden Glove trophy, after his team beat France on penalties. Despite conceding three goals in the final, Martinez had previously kept three clean sheets – more than any other ‘keeper at the tournament.

    He had been Argentina’s hero in their quarter-final shootout win over Netherlands, saving two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Teun Koopmeiners. And he repeated that feat in the final.

    However, when he collected a trophy for being the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, he made a lewd gesture – holding the trophy to his crotch.

    BBC presenter Gary Lineker could be heard saying: “No! Don’t do that, Emi”. On, twitter, Judith Mari Jones commented: “Disrespectful of the game to say the least. He will regret it.”

    Many fans were shocked and disappointed by the incident. @KellyHa75996755 tweeted: “Sad to see sports hero’s can be so classy, not.”

    TYT Newsroom



