La Sureña: Coming to El Minaret on December 10, 11, 17 and 18

La Sureña, the largest design festival in the southeast, is coming to the “White City” on December 10, 11, 17 and 18, these special editions will be held at iconic El Minaret to celebrate Christmas.

La Sureña is an event that promotes local talent, in which entrepreneurs from different fields who seek to promote their products participate, as well as emerging musicians interested in sharing their talent.

For this reason, the invitation is open to attend this unique event that will take place this and the next weekend at “our headquarters”La Casa del Minaret”, a magnificent early XX Century mansion located on Paseo de Montejo, (between Calle 35 and Calle 37), from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Built at the end of the Porfiriato as a silent witness to the splendor era, El Minaret was projected in the French style and dedicated to being a house whose distinctive element “El Minarete” taken from the Arab influences in vogue in the peninsula, is the eternal watchman that guards this imposing enclosure.

Later sold, and remodeled, it escaped the destruction of the meridian artistic patrimony, it served as administrative offices of important corporations.

Today, recovering the beauty and magic of the times of henequen, “it”La Casa del Miarete” opens its doors as one of the best options and a setting for great celebrations in Mérida.

