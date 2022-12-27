January’s Slope (“Cuesta de Enero”) 2023: the steepest in Yucatan’s history says Canaco Merida

The commercial sector of Merida is preparing for “the steepest January slope in history”, informed the president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur), Ivan Rodriguez Gasque.

Although Merida’s commercial sector is confident that it will close the year 2022 with a turnover of over 14.3 billion pesos, assuring that December has been a trigger for economic recovery and that up to the last cut-off date there was a five percent growth compared to last year, “the slope” will be inevitable.

The Canaco leader warns that the ‘Cuesta de Enero’ of 2023 will last three months it will be until March when Mérida’s merchants can once again see high profits in their sales, however, despite this panorama, sales are not expected to stop.

This 2022 will close as a very positive year and that the inertia of consumption will continue, but, although not with the same pace, as it is expected that the first three months of the year inflation will cause impacts and thus generate a slope of at least three months.

He explained that businessmen and traders see the “Cuesta de Enero” as something normal but believe that on this occasion “it will be much more marked than in other years”, however, he does not believe that it will be an effect that lasts the whole year, since according to specialists the slope could be lengthened during these first three months.

Although January is considered a “natural” season in economic terms, the month of January is not important for the commercial sector since the year’s sales begin on February 14 and March.

Why would it be longer?

He explained that due to the inflation that has been accumulating by the companies that have been maintaining prices, “because obviously some products are affected by the demand, but there comes a point where it is unsustainable, and I believe that in January there will be a wave of important increases in all sectors”.

How are December sales going?

Rodríguez Gasque pointed out that sales during the last month of the year are going well, with reports registering that the plazas, Merida’s downtown and department stores are crowded with shoppers.

It is worth remembering that all sectors have had an important upturn, however, the ones that have had the most sales are those that sell toys in first place, clothing, shoes, and technology.

Informal

In the case of informal commerce, he explained that it is a phenomenon that continues to worry at a national level “since street vending and informal sales still account for 60 percent of sales, putting some companies in check.

Vacations 2023

Regarding the increase in vacation days approved by the legislators in the Congress of the Union, he said “we were not in disagreement, we just wanted time, it has already been approved and it is something we are beginning to attend to in order to comply with this law.

TYT Newsroom







