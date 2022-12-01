IYEM expects 1.6 million pesos from sales of Yucatecan handicrafts during the Xmatkuil State Fair

The Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurship reported that sales at the Yucatecan handicrafts exhibition and sales pavilion of the Xmatkuil Fair total 900 thousand pesos. Antonio González Blanco, head of the IYEM, said that close to 100 exhibitors from 20 municipalities are selling their products and it is estimated that by the end of the fair they will have sold 1.6 million pesos in products.

González Blanco informed that in the next 15 days Casa de las Artesanías de Yucatán, which has been transformed, will reopen its two remodeled stores, the first at the Mérida airport and the second at the Uxmal tourist parador, to take advantage of the spaces for visitors attending these sites.

He pointed out that, in the following year, the intervention and remodeling of the Casa de las Artesanías matrix -located on 63rd and 64th Street- will be carried out to transform its spaces and give a greater commercial and exhibition presence to the products on display and for sale, he said.

He explained that Yucatan has managed to get Unesco to identify values and integral mechanisms to support Yucatecan artisans, so there will only be two projects of this type in Latin America, one in Ecuador and another one in Yucatan to promote the work of local artisans in the commercialization of their products.

The director of IYEM said that in 2023 the programs of this organization focused on supporting the work of micro and small entrepreneurs dedicated to the sale of handmade products will increase. In the same way, the financial ceiling for Microyuc and Microyuc verde credits, which promotes entrepreneurship for artisans, will be increased.

He emphasized that, again, they propose to expand the conditions for local artisans to have a larger market and conditions to place their products, both through commercial platforms in social networks, as well as digital commerce and sales through platforms such as Mercado Libre and Amazon.

He pointed out that, this year, credit programs exceeded 8 million pesos for micro and small businesses for 120 companies. For 2023, 10 million pesos have been requested for these credits, expanding the conditions and opportunities for artisans who are pursuing IYEM programs that allow them to consolidate and register their brands, channels and marketing mechanisms and diversify their markets.

In 2023, he added, “we will put the accelerator” to the state’s artisan offer with more participation in fairs and exhibitions, as well as increasing the presence in the shows and caravans that have been held in other states with Yucatán Expone, which has already been presented in different parts of the country’s capital, Chihuahua, Tlaxcala, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

He added that, 2022 has been a very good year for Yucatecan artisans, because they were presented in different business exhibitions and the following year, will seek to reach not only national events, but also international, bringing a wide sample of crafts and creations made by Yucatecans, but positioning the cultural expressions and identity of the artisans of our state, he said.

This year, he recalled, there was a sample-sale of handicrafts in Yucatan Expone that was held in Los Angeles, California, for next year, we will seek to bring the presence of Yucatecan artists to other points of interest, generating a greater opportunity for marketing, but also of cultural identity of the artisans of our state, he concluded.

