It’s official! The Merida Marathon will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2023

Marathon Merida Banorte

Once again, the Marathon Merida Banorte invites those who are looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon 2024, to compete in Merida, since it is one of the few Marathons in Mexico certified for such qualification.

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Venue: Mérida, Yucatán

Start and finish line location: At the Monumento a la Patria, located at 438 Paseo de Montejo Ave, Centro, 97000, Merida, Yucatan.

Distances:

MaraThon Mérida – 42.195 km* Certified route to qualify for the Boston Marathon 2024.

Half Marathon – 21.0975 km (21.0975 miles)

Run 10 km

Walk 3 km

Start times:

5:30 a.m. – Marathon 42 km runners only

6:15 a.m. – 21 km Half Marathon runners only

6:30 a.m. – 10 km runners only

6:35 a.m. – WALK 3 km only

Maximum race times:

MaraThon 42 km – 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Half Marathon 21 km – 3 hours and 15 minutes

Run 10 km – 1 hour and 45 minutes

Walk 3 km – 1 hour

Important notes:

The minimum age to participate in the Marathon, Half Marathon and 10 km is 18 years old.

The minimum age to participate in the 3km Recreational Walk is 6 years old.

The category will be determined by the competitor’s age as of December 31, 2023.









