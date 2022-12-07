INE does not work for any government, or political party: Lorenzo Córdova

Electoral authorities made it clear that their decisions are independent of the power or political party in power and declared themselves ready for the elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico.
In separate events, this was made clear by Lorenzo Córdova, president of INE, and Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, president magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation.
During the signing of an agreement between the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico, Coparmex of the entity, and INE, the presiding counselor Lorenzo Córdova pointed out that “we do not work for any government, nor do we work for any party, we are autonomous bodies from power, from any power: from public and private power, but we are also independent from the parties, as all the decisions we have taken reveal”.
He stressed that democracy will prevail in Mexico as long as the citizens so decide and that “we are the individuals who will defend and are defending democracy, and as long as this happens, there will be democracy”.
Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the “Institutional Collaboration Meetings with the Regional Chambers 2022”, the presiding magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, said that “despite the fact that each magistrate has the freedom to be independent, they must keep in mind that they work in the same way as the judges, he stressed that they must keep in mind that they work for a collegiate body and that their jurisdictional commitment is to make it evident that the rulings of the Electoral Tribunal have no color, because they are transparent, as they are based on constitutional democratic criteria and values, since they are resolved with the power of reasons and do not respond to the reasons of power“.
TYT Newsroom
