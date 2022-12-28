In Merida, citizens who modify their homes will be awarded prizes and incentives

With the purpose of supporting the economy of the population by granting discounts to those who join in the care and preservation of the environment, Merida’s City Hall will support citizens who join in multiplying green infrastructure and implement vertical housing or solar panels.

It was in the last Ordinary Session that the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha presented a program of fiscal incentives for taxpayers who get for implementing green roofs, vertical housing, and solar panels.

“To guarantee the sustainable and harmonious development of the municipality,” said the mayor as he presented the lines of action and cross-cutting public policies focused on sustainability and the promotion of clean energy.

In these terms, the City Council approved the creation of the fiscal stimulus programs for the construction or acquisition of vertical housing; stimulus to actions against climate change – green roofs and stimulus to those who implement solar panels.

As every year, the City Council makes a series of tax discounts, so this measure is added to the proposed discounts on the payment of property tax for the first quarter of 2023, which will remain with the bonus of 30% in the month of January, 15% in the month of February and 8% in the month of March.

It is worth mentioning that the City Council authorized the creation of the “Programa de Estímulo a las Acciones ante el Cambio Climático- Paneles Solares” (Stimulus Program for Climate Change Actions – Solar Panels), whose purpose is to reduce pollutant emissions, as well as to partially mitigate the effects of urbanization; and may be applicable to residential and commercial use.

In the residential area, it will be applicable to owners who can prove that their homes are used as living quarters and have solar panels installed in them, through which they will have access to a fifteen percent subsidy on the principal amount of the property tax based on the land value corresponding to the fiscal year 2023.

In its commercial aspect, it will be applicable to the owners or usufructuaries that prove the commercial use in their properties and that have solar panels installed in them, actions through which they will be able to access the subsidy of fifteen percent on the principal amount of the property tax based on cadastral value, corresponding to the fiscal year 2023.

To access this tax credit, the bases that will be published in the Municipal Gazette, as well as in the web page www.merida.gob.mx, where the details and specifications that must be complied with must be consulted.

In the case of the “Programa de Estímulo Fiscal para la Construcción o Adquisición de Vivienda Vertical” (Tax Stimulus Program for the Construction or Acquisition of Vertical Housing), with the purpose of contributing in the consolidation and urban compacting; said Program is directed to the owners who build or acquire Vertical Housing in the Primary Zone 1 Urban Consolidation (ZCO), defined in the Municipal Program of Urban Development, Merida 2040; the stimulus will consist of the total remission of the payment regarding the Property Tax based on Cadastral Value and its accessories, corresponding to the fiscal year 2023.

The properties that have been registered and obtained the ruling of origin, which gave rise to the subsidy in the current year 2021, will enjoy during the term of this program the same percentage of the benefit that was granted to them, if they make the payment of the annuity of the fiscal year 2022 during the term of this program.

If last year (2021) you applied for the discount on your property tax for having solar panels in your home, check if your discount is reflected in the official website merida.gob.mx/predial.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments