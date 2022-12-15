IMSS says that Covid-19 is on the rise, but no longer dangerous due to vaccination

Quintana Roo and Yucatan head the list of states in which covid-19 cases are on the rise throughout Mexico, but locally the disease is no longer dangerous, due to the vaccination process, which was fully complied with by federal, state and municipal authorities.

“What is the advantage? That our state is one of the best vaccinated, thanks to the effort of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and all the officials involved in the vaccination, we achieved it. We have more than 90% of the population vaccinated, along with the booster,” explained Miriam Sanchez Castro, head of the Yucatan State Deconcentrated Administrative Operation Body of Imss. “That makes the disease present itself in a milder form. Cases have increased, as shown by the respiratory care modules, so much so that we have increased from new to 15 modules to attend Yucatecans,” she added.

The official explained, on the same subject, that there is national news that the “Ignacio García Téllez” hospital is saturated with covid patients, but the truth is that there are only five beds, not like during the height of the pandemic when there were up to 150 beds occupied.

“It is not that we have a significant increase of hospitalized patients, by decreasing the covid we decrease the beds, currently there are five and not as in other waves of the disease that we had up to 150 beds for Covid patients,” she explained.

In fact, she stated that of the five hospitalized patients, only one requires advanced ventilatory care and there has been no increase in the number of deaths, which is why she asked people to lie down in the hammock, but to maintain the preventive measures.

“We must take care of ourselves, be alert, we should not be alarmed,” she said.

In the year that is coming to an end, 671 people needed hospital attention and 25% of the positive ones went to Imss-Bienestar.

In the 2022 Report released by Sánchez Castro, there are 1,214,406 beneficiaries and 87,733 pensioners in Yucatán, with an average of 10,783 consultations in the ordinary regime and 3,503 per day for Imss-Bienestar.

There are also 420,862 insured workers, of whom 1,476 are domestic workers and 1,056 are self-employed workers. In addition, 107,750 are registered in the student affiliation program.

