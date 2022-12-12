Improving the quality of life of the student community in the municipality, a priority of the Merida City Hall

With the aim of contributing and supporting the economy of Merida families in the area of health, Mayor Renan Barrera Concha launched the program “Ver por Merida en tu Universidad” (Seeing for Merida at your University) in order to prevent young students’ visual problems from affecting their academic performance.

During the launching of this program, which took place at the multi-purpose court of the Centro Educativo Rodríguez Tamayo (CERT), the Mayor explained that this program, derived from “Seeing for Merida”, will reach the universities, since the complicated academic schedules and activities prevent students from attending the modules or the visual health days organized by the Municipality where eye exams are performed.

“Our goal is to support high school students from public and private schools in Merida and its commissaries, who, because of their academic schedules, cannot attend their optometric exams in the different events and venues that the City Hall has for this program,” he said.

Before the presence of the teaching staff and students of the different CERT careers, Barrera Concha explained that this program arose as a result of the consequences of the pandemic, during which, for a prolonged period of time, the student community had to take classes in digital format, in some cases aggravating the visual problems that some students were already suffering from.

He added that 5 thousand pairs of glasses will be available to be delivered to the students who require them and informed that so far 13 university campuses have already enrolled in the program with 800 applications.

The Mayor indicated that the resources to acquire the glasses and deliver them were possible thanks to strategic planning and transparent budget management, making it possible to invest in the development of youth.

He added that 7,051 pairs of glasses have already been delivered during the current administration, representing an investment of 4 million 728 thousand 032 pesos.

For his part, Everth Dzib Peraza, general director of CERT Campus Mérida, acknowledged the interest of the Municipal President in directing public resources to programs that benefit the health of the students, so that their studies are not affected by vision problems.

“It is a pleasure to say that we have a Mayor who is supporting the education and health of young people, providing them with tools through different programs so that they can excel, because you are the nurses, psychologists, doctors and physiotherapists of tomorrow,” he said.

Andrea Franco Burgos, a student from the School of Nursing at the CERT Merida Campus and beneficiary of the “See for Merida at Your University” program, thanked Barrera Concha for promoting these programs, which not only help the students’ health, but also represent a saving for their families.

“On behalf of my colleagues and the entire CERT community we want to thank the City Hall and the Mayor for this great campaign “See for Merida at your University”, many of the students just a few weeks ago had their vision test, and today they received their glasses, thus improving their quality of life, because living without seeing well, is living without enjoying”, she said.

In her speech, María José Cáceres Delgado, Director of Social Development, explained that the program “Ver por Mérida” has been promoted by Mayor Renán Barrera, to provide free eyeglasses to the entire population of Mérida and its commissaries.

Also present at the event were Rafael Rodríguez Méndez, Councilman President of the Youth, Sports and Education Commission; Evelio Dzib Peraza, Infrastructure Director of CERT Merida Campus; Mariel Dzib Peraza, legal representative and General Director of CERT Ticul Campus and Gaspar Anguas Caamal, student of the Physiotherapy School of CERT Merida Campus and beneficiary of the “See for Merida at Your University” Program.

TYT Newsroom







