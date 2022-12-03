Hurricane Lisa Will Cause Heavy Rains in Southeastern Mexico

Lisa is 100 kilometers north of Roatan Island, Honduras, and 175 kilometers south of Puerto Costa Maya, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Cyclone Lisa, which this Wednesday grew to a category 1 hurricane, will cause “intense” rains in the southeastern states of Mexico, informed the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

According to the latest report from the SMN, Lisa is 100 kilometers north of Roatan Island, Honduras, and 175 kilometers south of Puerto Costa Maya, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and a westward displacement of 22 kilometers per hour.

The organism indicated that Lisa could make landfall in Belize during the afternoon, when its “wide circulation will produce very heavy to intense rains” in the southeast of Mexico and in the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as gusts of wind in the states of Campeche and Quintana Roo.

For these two states, “intense” rains of 75 to 150 millimeters are expected, according to the SMN warning.

There will also be “very heavy” rainfall in Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan, as well as “heavy” in Oaxaca.

Winds with gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour and swells of 2 to 4 meters high are also forecast for the southern coast of Quintana Roo, in the Mexican Caribbean.

TYT Newsroom







