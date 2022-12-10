If you work online or in an industry where you frequently use images, you probably know that picture quality is essential. Image quality is key to presenting a professional and clean look. Users can resize their images without compromising the quality by using software like Vista Create image size changer , whether you are looking for an image to accompany a blog post or developing a website for your online business.

If you have attempted to resize an image, you might have noticed that the image can look extremely blurry. An image becomes blurry because every image comprises thousands and thousands of pixels. By increasing the size of the image, the pixels become visible, that ultimately leads to a dull and pixelated picture.

Within this article, we teach you how to resize your images while ensuring that your image retains its quality and does not look stretched or disproportionate.

How To Resize An Image?

You must know how to resize an image while retaining its quality. By ensuring that you resize your images while maintaining their quality, you will be able to put forward a professional depiction of your brand and help establish a sense of trust between you and your users. Fortunately, the web is flooded with tools that help you accomplish an image that won’t hinder your professional look.

When resizing an image, the technical aspect depends solely on the tool you decide to use. If you plan to manipulate pictures frequently, it is wise to invest in a premium manipulation tool. Regardless of the manipulation tool, the steps remain the same throughout.

1. Upload The Image You Want To Resize

Most of the tools available on the web allow users to drag the image and then drop their image into the tool’s interface. However, some tools require users to upload it from their computer or copy and paste it into the software’s interface.

2. Chose A Resizing Option

A few manipulation software allow you to choose from a list of commonly used resizing dimensions. The preset resizing dimensions are determined by studying screen sizes and the dimensions frequently used on numerous social media platforms.

However, if you are not able to find the dimensions you desire to use, there’s a quick fix for that too. If you wish to set your dimensions, simply choose the custom option.

Resizing an image means altering the image’s height and width. By doing so, you would be able to reduce the file size by a significant proportion. Simply type in the dimensions you want and let the software work its magic. For instance, if the original image is 5000 x 3000 pixels and you wish to resize it to 500 x 300 pixels. All you need to do is type in the new dimensions you want.

3. Download The Resized Image

If your resized image is still above 100kB, you would have to turn to image compression. This may be achieved by using compression software. Softwares allow you to compress an image using two compression methods – lossy and lossless. Since you wish to retain your image’s quality, you must opt for lossless compression.

This compression method can reduce your file size with no significant loss in quality. Additionally, lossless compression allows your un-compressed image to be retrieved, which ultimately makes it a great option. However, if a little loss of quality would not do much harm, changing the resolution of the image is also a viable option.

4. Upload Your Image

Now that you know the steps you need to take to resize an image, it’s time to put it to the test and see how well it performs on the platform you wish to upload it to. Simply upload your image onto the platform of your choice. A few platforms do display an error if your file is too large. This ultimately means that you would have to opt for compressing your image. If an error occurs, simply resize your image again, and attempt to upload your image again.

Conclusion

Whether you own your website or are a social media influencer, mastering the skill of resizing an image without compromising the image’s quality is essential. Whereas high-resolution images look good on the front end, these images are aided by large file sizes. This means that the images will take up significant space and will also increase your website’s load time which ends up impacting your user’s experience.







