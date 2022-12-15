How much does a new home in Merida’s La Plancha area currently cost?

The construction project of the Gran Parque La Plancha continues at a good pace, with the construction of the houses for the neighbors, as well as the various attractions: games, gastronomic market, artificial lake, boardwalk, skatepark, pet park, amphitheater, walkways, sports areas, outdoor gym, among others.

Even the Museum of Light of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) should be ready in the first months of 2023, among other buildings that will be in the cultural complex, which will have more than 22 hectares of surface.

The neighbors have noticed the change, because the place was abandoned for many years, and they highlighted the good progress of the works, which will benefit the people of Merida, as well as being an attraction for national and foreign tourism.

Those in charge of the works agreed that everything is going according to plan, there are practically no delays whatsoever, and if they continue at this pace, it will be opened to the public in 2023.

On September 20, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, and Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal launched the work; 86 days after the protocol event, the progress is remarkable.

In fact, the neighbors are more confident, especially those who were removed from their homes. As part of the project, 11 two-story, 220 square meter homes will be built with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and additional rooms for the same number of families who were removed from their homes in front of Article 123 Constitutional Park.

In a tour of the central courtyard of the former railroad station of this city, as well as the surrounding streets, Por Esto corroborated the progress, a joint effort of the three levels of government. The change is radical, because after years of disuse, this space had become a public garbage dump, prone to fires due to the presence of dry branches and flammable waste.

During the rainy season, the place is full of mosquitoes, some of which are transmitters of diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

It is worth mentioning that more than 1.3 billion pesos will be invested in the construction of this project.

Originally, this area was to be given to the Army for the construction of housing and the new National Guard barracks, but the local government negotiated with President Andrés López Obrador for the space to be used for a public park in this area.

As part of this coordination, an agreement was also reached whereby the State Government and the Mérida City Council will cede land to the Armed Forces to build other facilities they need.

This project represents an investment of more than 1.3 billion pesos and will have four sections, with green areas, covered walkways, bicycle paths, an amphitheater for 10 thousand people, a gastronomic market, an artificial lake of more than 13 thousand square meters, a boardwalk, a pet park, an outdoor gymnasium and sports areas, a bicycle path, relocated housing areas, a Museum of Light, a Railroad Museum, eight children’s playgrounds, a skating rink and a bike path.

Among the benefits of this project is that it will become a green lung in the city, with endemic species of trees and plants all around, it will improve the quality of life of the people due to the new activities, commerce and jobs that the work will generate, more sources of employment will be created, since it will reactivate real estate, offices, commerce, cultural and recreational activities.

How much will the new houses in La Plancha cost?

Although the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), which is in charge of the project, has not yet released an official figure, according to real estate market prices in Merida, a plot of land of the size that the new houses at La Plancha will have is estimated at 1,900,000 Mexican pesos.

This taking into account the current price per square meter in Merida, which is approximately 8,700 Mexican pesos.

It is important to remember that the prices of real estate in Merida vary according to the area of the city in which they are located; in the northern area, a house of 225 to 300 square meters can reach a cost of 1 million 500 thousand Mexican pesos.

