How Culture Affects Language Studying

Cultures and their respective languages are inherently intertwined. Languages reflect the qualities of the societies they arise from, so their core structure, specificities of use, and nuances vary from culture to culture. Learning a new language requires shifting your mindset and developing an alternative version of your identity and personality. Let’s explore the role of culture in learning a language.

In-depth Grasp

Language and culture and inseparable. They only make complete sense in combination with each other. It’s impossible to use the language competently to its fullest potential, let alone catch its unique nuances without the awareness and understanding of cultural context.

The culture of the particular people who speak a language frequently has an impact on how that language develops. Knowing the cultural settings that inform the language you’re studying may provide you priceless insights into certain expressions that are frequently used by people of a particular ethnic group, which is essential if you’re serious about mastering a second language.

Tomayto, Tomahto

Many languages, like English and Spanish, are spoken in multiple countries. Each country has its own variation and handles the language differently. Differences in British and American use of English, for example, can largely be traced back to differences in their culture, mentality, and lifestyle. Depending on what your goals are with a language, you may need to consider a particular permutation of the said language and the specifics of the regional culture behind it.

Final thoughts

Language and culture are fundamentally correlated. You can not hope to acquire a new language at a high level without understanding and accepting the culture it comes from. Viscerally feeling out a culture lets you understand the core principles a particular language is built upon and allows advanced, native-like usage. This is exactly why employers especially value native experience – cultural immersion brings your language grasp to a whole new level.







