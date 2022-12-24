Welcome your Christmas guests with this Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail. Prepare a delicious mix of vodka, St. Germain, and fresh squeezed winter citrus juice. All mixed together and topped with bubbly ginger beer and extra festive pomegranates. It’s so simple, refreshing, and super tasty!
Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail
Prep Time 5 minutes
Total Time 5 minutes
Servings: 1 makes drink
Calories Per Serving: 105 kcal
Instructions
- Fill a cocktail glass with ice. Add the vodka, elderflower liquor (if using), and clementine juice. Top with ginger beer. Add the pomegranates and thyme or mint. Enjoy!
