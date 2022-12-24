  • Feature,
    • Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail

    By on December 24, 2022

    Welcome your Christmas guests with this Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail. Prepare a delicious mix of vodka, St. Germain, and fresh squeezed winter citrus juice. All mixed together and topped with bubbly ginger beer and extra festive pomegranates. It’s so simple, refreshing, and super tasty!

    Prep Time 5 minutes

    Total Time 5 minutes

    Servings: 1 makes drink

    Calories Per Serving: 105 kcal

    Instructions

    1. Fill a cocktail glass with ice. Add the vodka, elderflower liquor (if using), and clementine juice. Top with ginger beer. Add the pomegranates and thyme or mint. Enjoy!

