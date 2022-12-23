“Heladez” is back! Arctic air invasion to hit the Yucatan Peninsula

It will be this Friday, December 23 when Cold Front No. 19 will enter the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing with it northerly winds, increased swell, clouds with rain and lower temperatures throughout the state.

This means that Christmas Eve on December 24 will have low temperatures, brightening up Christmas in the city of Merida and the other 105 municipalities of Yucatan, expecting very low temperatures in some parts of the state and other parts of the peninsula.

Drop in temperatures

According to Meteorology Yucatan this weekend will have the invasion of an arctic air mass in our country, which could generate significant temperature drops in the northern and southeastern part of the country, strong winds, rain and frost in the south of Mexico.

The states where heavy to torrential rains and possible flooding are forecast are in the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo, in addition to an intense “northern” event with maximum wind speeds of more than 100 km/h on the coasts of Veracruz and Tamaulipas, and up to 80 km/h on the coasts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Meteorologist, Juan Antonio Palma stated that also “in the Gulf of Mexico area, these winds with stronger gusts could generate rains from Oaxaca, Tabasco, Chiapas and the Yucatan Peninsula”.

Regarding temperatures, the mercury column could drop to minimums of up to -15 °C in the north of the country such as Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, in the center of the country, the minimums could drop to values of up to -5 °C.

Although the strong winds that will be present could favor thermal sensations of up to -20 °C, there will be areas in the case of Yucatán where the thermal sensation could reach up to 12 °C.

Therefore, it is necessary to take the necessary precautions and take care of the cold during this Christmas winter season.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments