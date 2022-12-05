Heavy fire caused alert on the Merida-Progreso Highway

A strong fire caused an alert over the weekend on the Merida-Progreso highway that forced the mobilization of the emergency services of Yucatan.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, an accident was reported at kilometer 23 of the Merida-Progreso highway.

Although it was initially reported that the flames started at the Hidrosur company, located at kilometer 14 of the highway, it was finally discovered that they started at kilometer 23 when two gas tanks belonging to Grupo de Transporte Tusa S.A. de C.V. caught fire.

The heavy smoke emanating from these units, caused a large mobilization of security by the fire department and police elements of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), who implemented an evacuation operation in the parking lot where the damaged units were located, as well as issued recommendations to nearby residents to avoid any tragedy.

It is worth mentioning that the heavy smoke alerted the drivers who were driving on the aforementioned road, so at first it was rumored that the traffic would be closed until the fire was under control and that the Chicxulub Puerto highway leading to Cholul would be used as an alternate route, however, this was not necessary.

Where did the fire occur?

As we mentioned in La Verdad Noticias, it was initially indicated that the fire occurred at the Hidrosur company, however, according to what we were able to find out, the unit was presumably on a property belonging to a family identified as ‘Los Tuzos’.

It is worth mentioning that paramedics were also present in case of any emergency and the fire was controlled in a matter of minutes, reporting only material damages and slow traffic.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments