Governor Mauricio Vila recognized with the Latin American Leaders Award

Yucatan won the Latin American Leaders Award, which recognizes in Mexico and the world, the transformation that Yucatecans are carrying out, as a team, with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal as our leader, for which he received this distinction being selected among more than 500 projects throughout Latin America and that places the entity in the eyes of the world.

(Excélsior).- From the heart of Europe, Vienna, Austria, the city with the highest quality of life in the world and one of the headquarters of the UN, Vila Dosal received the award from The Global School for Social Leaders, which is sponsored by several associations of leaders, including the Ban Ki-Moon Center for Global Citizens, founded by the former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Ban Ki Moon, which recognizes the Governor’s leadership to bring the transformation of Yucatan together with the inhabitants.

The Governor was honored along with great projects such as Natalia Lever’s The Climate Reality Project Latin America, a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization, for its training of thousands of climate leaders and diplomats from all over Latin America. Bruno Mahfuz, from Brazil, was also recognized for his project Guía de Rodas, which shows the experiences of people with motor disabilities due to the lack of accessibility and is considered the Google Maps of Brazil for people in wheelchairs.

Likewise, Olimpia Coral Melo was recognized for her initiative Olimpia Mexico Law in search of guaranteeing a digital space free of violence; also with the project Laboratoria by Gabriela Rocha, a project that encourages Latin American women who dream of a better future to start and grow a transformative career in technology, selecting women with high potential who did not have access to quality higher education, training them and then connecting them with job opportunities in the technology industry.

Among these projects that stand out worldwide is Yucatan making history with changes that are transforming an entire state, the result of the union and teamwork led by Vila Dosal to build together, the best version of the state and give the next generations a better future.

“We faced great challenges such as the pandemic and the passage of hurricanes and storms through our state and we have always said that challenges give us new opportunities to reinvent ourselves, to do things better. The pandemic left us with many losses, but also new lessons and challenges to show that we can do things differently if we work together and as a team as one, that is when things can be done better and we give better results for a better Mexico,” said Vila Dosal.

In this sense, Vila Dosal pointed out that the transformation of Yucatan has been a joint effort in which necessary changes have been made to improve the quality of life of Yucatecans. For example, in response to society’s demand for a decent transportation service for users, it was decided to improve mobility in the state with the new transportation system “Va y ven” (Come and Go).

To improve mobility, the Ie-Tram is being promoted, an innovative public transportation system that will be the first 100% electric route in the southeast of the country and the only one of its kind in Latin America, which will cover more than 100 kilometers, connecting more than 137 neighborhoods with another 100 routes. This would be added to the Periferico Route, which makes use of modern, sustainable and high-tech trucks, as well as the Night Routes.

In terms of the economy, the Governor indicated that Yucatan has not only recovered but is already showing an economic growth that is higher than the national average, as well as having already generated 50 thousand new jobs for Yucatecans, all thanks to the national and international promotion of the state.

Likewise, in coordination with the federal government, we are working on major projects that will detonate the development of the state, such as the Gran Parque de La Plancha, the expansion of Puerto Progreso, the construction of two power plants and the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline for the arrival of more natural gas, among others that are raising the quality of life of the inhabitants of Yucatán.

Due to the state strategy Festival de la Veda, promoted by Vila Dosal with the purpose of boosting the economy of the Yucatan coast during the time when the grouper catch is restricted and fishermen can take their livelihood home, Yucatan stood out among 500 projects throughout Latin America and was recognized with this distinction.

Vila Dosal was recognized for his innovation in public policies and leadership by associations of global leaders highlighting the public strategies applied in the state, which are giving results that stand out not only in the country, but around the world thanks to a vision that goes towards technology, sustainability and the welfare of the population.

In this way, Yucatan continues to position itself in the eyes of the world to continue attracting more investments in the state that represent an economic spillover and generate more sources of quality jobs for Yucatecans, benefiting the local economy.

