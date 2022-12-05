Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador review progress on strategic projects for Yucatán

During the 12th work meeting held in Yucatan so far this year, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together and in a coordinated manner on projects they are jointly developing and that drive the state’s progress, such as the Tren Maya, the great park of “La Plancha”, the expansion of the deep sea port of Progreso and the construction of the 2 combined cycle power generation plants.

With the shared vision of continuing to join efforts to improve the quality of life and the economy of Yucatecan families, Vila Dosal and López Obrador followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, as well as the Gran Parque de la Plancha, where the Governor recently verified the development of this important project that will offer a recreational space for families and detonate the economy of the area, as a result of his negotiations with the Federation.

Regarding this last project and in the presence of the head of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Vila Dosal and López Obrador reviewed the status of this project that represents an investment of more than 1.3 billion pesos and in its more than 22 hectares of surface will have a wide range of attractions and areas for the healthy coexistence and recreation of locals and visitors to Yucatán.

In this sense, it was recalled that the project launched together with the head of the Sedena, Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalez, on September 20, is developing favorably and according to schedule.

It was recalled that the entire area is divided into 4 sections, with green areas, covered walkways, bike paths, amphitheater for 10 thousand people, boardwalk, Pet Park, outdoor gym and sports areas, bike path, relocated housing areas, Museum of Light, Railroad Museum, 8 children’s play areas, skating rink and an IE-Tram station that will take passengers arriving from the Tren Maya to Teya to the city center, while the other routes will be connected.

During the meeting, they reiterated their willingness to continue with the collaboration they have maintained to this day, especially regarding these and other plans that contribute to development and generate better opportunities for the people of Yucatan’s families.

There, they committed to maintain open channels of communication and collaboration to continue promoting actions and programs that represent benefits for families living in the southeast of the country.

In the presence of the director of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), Javier May Rodríguez, Vila Dosal and the head of the Federal Executive followed up on the progress of the construction of sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún, both part of the Mayan Train project, a project that will continue to promote the economic reactivation and tourism development of the state.

Regarding this project, the Governor stated that it brings with it many benefits for the state’s economy, with the arrival of more tourists to the state through a fast and comfortable means of transportation, but also with the important generation of sources of employment.

They also discussed the progress of the expansion project of the Port of Progreso, with which Yucatan is moving towards an important port development by being able to receive larger commercial ships and reduce logistics costs.

It is important to remember that in recent days and as a result of the efforts of Governor Vila Dosal before the Federation, an agreement was signed with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) that will allow to continue with the coordination, promotion and execution of the work to improve the logistic conditions and increase the competitive advantages of Yucatan, since there is a letter of intent with Fincantieri to build in the Yucatan port the largest shipyard in all America.

Within the framework of this work meeting, Vila Dosal and the President, accompanied by the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett Díaz, talked about the construction of 2 combined cycle power generation plants in Valladolid and in Mérida, both as a result of their negotiations with the Federation to guarantee the supply of electricity, as well as the expansion of the Mayakán pipeline to guarantee the supply of natural gas to the state and contribute to reduce the cost of electricity tariffs.

In this regard, he also reviewed the project for the installation of a Photovoltaic Power Plant in Merida, with an installed capacity of 10 mega watts, on the site of the Nachi Cocom Power Plant, where all the necessary infrastructure is in place to house a plant of this type and whose construction will be carried out in two stages.

The purpose of this plant is to supply clean and sustainable energy to the Ie-tram units, the first 100% electric route in the southeast of the country, of the “Va y ven” Transportation System.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luisa Albores González; the Director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández; and the Commander of the X Military Region, General Homero Mendoza Ruíz, among others.

TYT Newsroom







