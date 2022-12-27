Governor Mauricio Vila brought Christmas dinner to families in southern Merida

The governor of Yucatan also delivered food packages and toys to children in Cinco Colonias.
Due to their difficult economic situation, María Guadalupe Canul Dzul and her family would not have Christmas dinner on their table, but on Christmas Eve, they received a visit from Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal who gave them a turkey, food packages and a toy for their 10 year old boy who will have a very different Christmas than he thought he would.
“We are very grateful, now that everything is so expensive, this is a great help and it was also a great surprise, we saw that the Governor keeps what he promises, we are very happy to see that he is looking out for us,” said the woman neighbor of the settlement “La Casa de la Alegria” in Cinco Colonias.
Just as he promised to families in the south of the city of Merida, to whom he also delivered their certificates from the Certeza Patrimonial program, with which they have regularized their situation and can now live in a more dignified and secure way, with the certainty that they have a home of their own, Vila Dosal returned to this neighborhood to distribute these supplies that will allow them to have food on their table, especially during the Christmas holidays.
Amused by their daily activities, the residents of this residential area were surprised when Vila Dosal, accompanied by the mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha and federal deputy Cecilia Patron Laviada, knocked on their doors to deliver the gifts and wish them a happy holiday season.
TYT Newsroom
