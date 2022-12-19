Governor inaugurates Dairy Collection Center in Candelaria, Campeche

With the objective of encouraging milk production in Campeche and promoting the economic reactivation of the livestock sector, Governor Layda Sansores San Roman, accompanied by the General Director of Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), Leonel Cota Montaño, inaugurated the Dairy Collection Center in the municipality of Candelaria, with an investment of 3.2 million pesos.

The state governor led a working tour of the municipalities of Carmen and Candelaria. In the morning she visited the milk pasteurization plant “Lácteos de Campeche”, located at kilometer 273, on the Escárcega-Villahermosa highway, where she talked with farmers in the region.

Then he went to the municipal capital of Candelaria to perform the inaugural cutting of the Dairy Collection Center, which will help producers in the region to have a closer place to store milk in stable conditions with cooling system.

“Candelaria has something that makes me vibrate, I think I inherited it from my father who talked so much about this people so brave, with so much strength and vigor that does not give up, maybe I heard many stories, here I came to make my first campaign, the first act of struggle in 97. I believe that Candelaria is a town of destiny, with this collection center I am sure that this is the best time, this is the best moment for the municipality”, said the governor before the families of that town.

Afterwards, she delivered 15 compact milking machines with electric motors at a unit price of 50,000 pesos each to Irasema Cazarín Reyes, a beneficiary from Salinas de Gortari; Bulmaro Chan de la Cruz, a beneficiary from the community of La Esmeralda, in the municipality of Candelaria; and Norma Hernández Trujillo, from Nueva Nueva Nueva Esmeralda, in the municipality of Candelaria; Norma Hernández Trujillo, from Nueva Chontalpa, municipality of Carmen; in addition, checks for milk collection, membership cards for the Milk Supply Program, and scholarships for the “Jóvenes Sembrando el Futuro” Program were awarded.

The distinguished presence of Leonel Cota Montaño, General Director of Mexican Food Security, Diconsa and Liconsa, who expressed the support of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the countryside.

“We have around 30 thousand beneficiaries in Campeche, but we want to have up to 70 thousand, but for this we need to buy more production, Liconsa buys 100% of the milk purchased in the state, the Livestock Union will put the measure as far as they want to go; in the year we buy about 2.5 million liters here, it is very little,” said the federal official.

The Director of Livestock, Carlos Hurtado Calderón, of the Secretary of Agricultural Development of the State Government (SDR), informed that 40 dairy farmers will benefit directly with an investment of 3.2 million pesos in the integral rehabilitation of the Dairy Collection Center, which has a machine room; two storage tanks with a capacity of up to 18,000 liters of milk.

