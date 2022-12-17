Friday, last day of classes for more than 529 thousand students in Yucatan

There will be 529,579,000 students from elementary and high school levels in Yucatán who will enjoy three weeks of vacation starting today, returning to the classroom on January 9.

As of Monday, the winter vacation begins in Yucatán and throughout the country. The school calendar grants three weeks of rest between the last days of December and the first days of January; Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Three Kings Day are celebrated during this period.

In basic education, which includes preschool, elementary and high school, there are 439,897 students, of which 386,853 belong to public schools and 53,45 children and young people to private schools.

There are 89,160 students at the middle and high school level, of which 74,906 attend public schools and 14,254 attend private schools.

Along with this universe of students, 40,417 teachers will join this three-week vacation period; of this total, 29,978 belong to public schools and 10,439 to private schools.

The State Secretary of Education (Segey), regarding the case of the administrative and manual personnel assigned to the agency, pointed out that about 21 thousand bureaucrats are entitled to this vacation period by law, but they establish a group of institutional guards in the offices for follow-up tasks.

According to the state agency’s labor census, there is a payroll of 51,623 people, including teachers, management, administrative and manual workers.

It should be noted that the situation of teachers is different, because their vacations end on Friday, December 30, due to the fact that from January 2 to 6 they begin an intensive professional training workshop for new study plans and programs.

Regarding public and private universities, they will begin the winter break period next Tuesday and will return to class on Friday, January 6, 2023.

At this academic level, records indicate that some 116 public and private universities in Yucatan have an enrollment of 52,000 students and 12,894 professors, who will join the vacation period.

