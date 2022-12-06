Foreign companies open more than 600 job positions in Yucatán for English speakers

People in Yucatan with an interest in working in one of the recently arrived international companies that have established themselves in the state, will have the opportunity to apply for one of the more than 600 vacancies available, in the event that the Undersecretary of Labor of the Sefoet, in charge of Iraís Barón Zermeño, will hold next Thursday.
When will the event take place?
The Secretariat of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) will hold the Bilingual Job Fair this Thursday, December 8, at the Siglo XXI Convention Center.
What is the objective?
To provide professional development opportunities in the area of information technology to those who have an advanced level of English.
What is the job offer?
It includes companies such as Accenture, Kwan, WebHelp, Agile Thought and Blue Ocean Technologies, which will offer 670 vacancies for Yucatecans over 20 years of age.
When will the event take place?
From 10:00 to 19:00 hours, in the Salón Dzibilchaltún; those interested can register in advance through an online form that we publish on Sefoet’s social networks, and both access and attendance will be free.
Why is this fair being held?
With the arrival of important firms in the industry to the state, positions have opened up in telephone consulting; back and front-end engineering or automation testing; full-stack Java and Spring, Ruby on Rails or network development; product management; Sharepoint specialist; business analysis, and 16 other profiles.
Will there be more than just applicants?
Attendees will have the opportunity to take the talks “Authenticity, engine of innovation”, “How to reach the big software leagues”, “How to build your personal brand in networks”, “Other roles in the IT Industry” and “Blockchain: first approach”, which will be given by collaborators of the participating companies, from the beginning of the day until 4 pm.
Are there mixed places?
This fair has a vision of equity and inclusion, as several of the brands have internal programs focused on encouraging the participation of women in this field; it has breastfeeding facilities and accepts people with motor disabilities.
Are there any requirements to attend?
It is desirable that those who enroll have advanced English, above 85 percent, but some companies involved provide training to improve the language, and others provide financial support to continue studies for bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
TYT Newsroom
