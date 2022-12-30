Food & Travel nominates Mérida and Yucatán as best gastronomic travel destinations

Mérida and the state of Yucatán are once again nominated in the Food And Travel 2022 Reader Awards, in the categories of Best Destination in Mexico and Best Gastronomic Destination in Mexico, respectively.
For this reason, the municipal and state authorities are seeking the participation of the Yucatecan population and citizens to cast their vote online, with the objective of having these places appear in the first places of the world ranking.
On this occasion, the gastronomic tourism magazine divides its awards into two categories: Chef and Travel.
In the first one, they seek to award the Best Chef of 2022, Best New Chef, Best Restaurant in Mexico City and the metropolitan area, Best Restaurant in the interior of the Republic, Best New Restaurant in Mexico, Best Established Restaurant in Mexico, Best Sustainable Restaurant in Mexico, Best Gourmet Space in Mexico and Best Bar in Mexico.
For the Travel categories, Best Destination in Mexico, Best gastronomic destination in Mexico, Best international destination, Best international gastronomic destination, Best flight experience, Best urban hotel in Mexico, Best sustainable hotel, Best beach resort, Best boutique beach hotel, Best boutique hotel in Pueblo Mágico or colonial city, Best wellness experience, Best cruise ship, Best boutique cruise ship and Best travel agency.
Best destination in Mexico honors the city, magical town, colonial city, beach destination or consolidated tourist route in the country, and Merida shares the category with places such as La Paz, Punta de Mita, San Cristobal de las Casa, San Miguel de Allende and Valle de Guadalupe.
The best gastronomic destination in Mexico recognizes the favorite place in the whole country, whose flavors and culinary traditions make you come back again and again. In this case, Yucatán is up against other places such as Ensenada, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca and Puebla.
Voting for the best in each of the above categories takes place on the Food And Travel Mexico website.
Food and Travel is the first magazine of gastronomic tourism that shares endless travel memories, reports dedicated to destinations, thousands of photographs and unforgettable flavors.
TYT Newsroom
