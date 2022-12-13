Fix yourself the perfect Chilaquiles at home!

Chilaquiles are the quintessential Mexican breakfast, and there are many varieties: fried or toasted, watered or dried, with eggs or meat. It is one of those versatile foods that allows the culinary creativity of those who prepare them to come into play.

Ingredients

18 corn tortillas of approx. 13 cm in diameter



1 kg of green tomatoes, peeled and washed



1/2 large white onion



1 or 2 serrano or jalapeño peppers



1 clove of garlic



2 or 3 sprigs of cilantro



2 cups of chicken or vegetable broth



3 tablespoons vegetable oil plus enough to spread on tortillas

Chilaquiles (Photo: Cocina Vital)

For the garnish:

1/2 cup onion, thinly sliced



1/4 cup chopped cilantro



1/2 cup shredded queso de fresco or cotija cheese



1/4 cup Mexican cream

To prepare the tortillas:

Preheat the oven to 150 C. Cut the tortillas into 2-inch pieces, brush lightly with oil and sprinkle with salt. Put them on a baking sheet and bake them for 15 to 20 minutes, until toasted. Let them cool. You can also fry the tortilla pieces in oil.

To prepare the tomato sauce:

Preheat the oven to 175 C. Put the green tomatoes, onion, garlic and serrano chiles in a bowl. Add about a tablespoon of oil and spread it over all the ingredients until they all have a light coating of oil.

Put everything on a baking sheet and sprinkle with salt.

Bake until the tomatoes are soft and all the ingredients look a little burnt.

Put everything in a blender with the cilantro and broth and blend thoroughly.

Heat the additional tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the blended sauce and finish cooking over medium heat for about 10 minutes. Season to taste.

To serve:

When the sauce is hot, carefully add the tortilla chips. Stir well so that the tortilla chips are completely covered with the sauce.

Serve the chilaquiles on a platter with the onion slices, grated cheese, cream and cilantro.

Enjoy.

TYT Newsroom







