Filux 2022 International Festival of Lights arrives in Tekax

The works of art in light of the Filux 2022 International Festival of Lights, promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, continue their tour of various parts of Yucatan for the enjoyment of families in the interior of the state, and on this occasion arrived in the municipality of Tekax, the last point of their tour of the state after being in Merida and Valladolid.

In this municipality in the south of the state, the pieces were installed along a route that began in the park of San Benito, followed by the interior patio of the Tekax City Hall building, passing through the Callejón de los Murales, to close in the atrium and cloister of the parish church and the former convent of San Juan Bautista.

In this way, the Festival closes its 11-night schedule in Yucatán, which began in Mérida from November 24 to 27; then in Valladolid from December 1 to 4 and ends in Tekax from December 8 to 10, from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

On behalf of Vila Dosal, Liborio Vidal Aguilar, head of the state’s Ministry of Education, together with the host mayor, Diego Ávila Romero, and the artistic director and founder of this exhibition, David Di Bona, led the inauguration of Filux 2022, an exhibition made up of 14 works of art with the use of light projections, video mapping, light sculptures, installations, architectural lighting, light paths, cinema, among others that will be along a path laid out in the main streets of this municipality.

In the presence of the director of the Patronato Cultur, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo; the undersecretary of Sustainable Tourism Development of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), José Lerma Nava; and the local deputy, Raúl Romero Chel, Vidal Aguilar recognized the coordinated work that the municipal authorities carry out with the State Government to make Yucatán great from the different sectors and that contribute to make the entity a tourist, technological, investment, natural and cultural richness pole.

As part of the actions of the decentralization of culture and the arts for the healthy coexistence of families, Tekax hosts the festival that captivates with impressive works such as Museum of the moon, a moon measuring 9 meters in diameter made by an artist from the United Kingdom with a real 3D printing of the natural satellite, large inflatable rabbits that have gone around the world, videomapping and interactive light works.

Avila Romero emphasized that this festival is the result of teamwork between state and municipal authorities to project Tekax to local, national and international tourism, which results in economic wellbeing and quality of life for the inhabitants.

The International Festival of Lights brings together works by artists entitled Intrude, Pájaro toh, Viviendo la luz, Tradición que ilumina, Caminantes, Ecos, Te quiero mucho, Rapitichiemih, as well as architectural lighting and community interventions.

TYT Newsroom







