Filux 2022 in Valladolid: a resounding success

The commercial and tourism business sector through Jordy Abraham Martínez and Noé Rodríguez Cervera, presidents of the Association of Restaurants of Valladolid ARVAY A.C., and the Association of Hotels and Hostels of Valladolid, respectively, met with David Di Bona, founding director of the International Festival of Lights Mexico Filux, with the aim of establishing collaborative ties for the future.

Thanks to a joint organizational effort between the Government of the State of Yucatan and the Filux committee, the cities of Merida, Valladolid and Tekax were chosen as venues for the celebrated visual arts festival, in its 2022 edition.

The response from the Yucatecan public, as well as from national and foreign visitors was extremely favorable, so it is possible to affirm that Filux Yucatán has been a successful event in a broad sense, given the quality of the light show and optical effects offered.

The municipality of Valladolid hosted this International Festival from December 1st to 4th, summoning hundreds of people who took the night tour to enjoy projections, video mapping, architectural illumination, and other amenities.

Throughout these days, Filux contributed to promote tourism in the Sultana de Oriente, stimulating the overnight stay of visitors and generating economic spillover in the sectors of commerce and services.

Thus, with the vision of forging strategic alliances to continue promoting the growth of tourism in Valladolid, business representatives Jordy Abraham and Noé Rodríguez held a productive meeting with the leader of the Filux project, David Di Bona, who has established himself over two decades as a reference in the promotion of the visual arts.

During the meeting, the highly positive balance of the celebration of the International Festival in Valladolid was highlighted, and the eventual organization of a new edition of Filux in the Magic Town for next year 2023 was envisioned.

After the meeting, Abraham Martínez, head of ARVAY, said: “For us as restaurateurs, talking with David Di Bona represents an important opportunity to team up with potential allies in our clear mission, which is to promote tourism in Yucatán and Valladolid“.

Regarding the impact of Filux in the Sultana de Oriente, the leader of the restaurant sector emphasized: “We recognize the State Government and the Festival’s organizing committee for looking at Valladolid, the third most populated municipality in the state and with significant growth. To continue positioning the city is and will be a shared task between government and private initiative”.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments