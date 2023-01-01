Feliz Año Nuevo! Mexican New Year Traditions

It’s that time of year to bring on good cheers and as the year 2022 is coming close to an end, many people are getting ready to celebrate their own way of welcoming the new year.

Just like any other culture, Mexicans love to gather with close friends and family wishing love and prosperity for the coming year. What makes our culture unique are the rituals and traditions that are performed before and after midnight to welcome those blessings upon ourselves and our loved ones.

1. Eating 12 Grapes Before Midnight

While many Americans nab a kiss at the stroke of midnight or toast to the new year, Mexicans are busy eating 12 grapes with each chime of the clock’s bell. “Las Doce Uvas de la Suerte” (the twelve lucky grapes), are eaten to bring good luck in the new year.

2. Eating Lentils for Good Fortune

Eating a spoonful of cooked lentils brings good fortune for the coming year. Another tradition is giving guests a handful of dry lentils for prosperity.

3. Throwing a Bucket of Water Out the Window

Throwing a bucket of water out the window signifies throwing out the old year and welcoming the new.

4. Out With the Old in With The New

Cleaning the house, taking a bath, and mopping the floors with water and cinnamon before midnight is all part of New Year rituals for new beginnings and renewal.

5. Sweeping Coins in the House

When midnight strikes, it’s tradition to symbolically sweep the old year out the door and sweep 12 coins into the house, this represents fortune and prosperity.

6. Colored Underwear

Ladies wear red underwear for love and passion on New Year’s eve, yellow underwear for prosperity and happiness, and green for wealth, well-being, hope, and peace.

7. Walking the Suitcase

After midnight, It’s a ritual to walk an empty suitcase around the house or block to bring good travels in the coming year. An alternative is to place suitcases in the middle of a room for people to walk around them.

8. Burning Candles for Wealth and Food

A common New Year ritual in Mexico is placing candles on a white plate surrounded by lentils, beans, rice, corn, flour, and cinnamon. The candles are left to burnout, the remaining waxy foods are collected and buried to promote good fortune and abundance of food for the coming year.

9. Fireworks

And of course, the fireworks at midnight frighten evil spirits away and welcome good luck. Many Mexican like to continue the celebration with a late feast after enjoying fireworks at midnight.

Since the Aztec times, the Mexican culture are filled with traditions and celebrations, many being religious and others superstitious. These rituals are what make our culture rich and lively. However, it doesn’t matter how you spend your New Year´s, The Yucatan Times wishes you good fortune, prosperity, and good food!

Feliz Año Nuevo!

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments